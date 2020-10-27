Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is -20.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $57.74 during the day while it closed the day at $57.16. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market hours on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the “Financial Information” section of the website.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 4.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYV stock has inclined by 20.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.06% and lost -20.02% year-on date.

The market cap for LYV stock reached $12.35 billion, with 211.69 million shares outstanding and 159.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 1563269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $63 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.23.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.69. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.05, while it was recorded at 55.78 for the last single week of trading, and 52.00 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.04.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.39. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 405.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,743 million, or 74.00% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,572,782, which is approximately 0.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.23 million in LYV stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $614.23 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 27,384,792 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 40,723,349 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 84,852,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,960,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,007,053 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 14,205,410 shares during the same period.