Li Auto Inc. [LI] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $20

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 3.70% on the last trading session, reaching $19.08 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Appointment of New Independent Director.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced the appointment of Mr. Zheng Fan as a new independent director to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective October 22, 2020. Mr. Fan will also serve as a member of the audit committee, compensation committee, and nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Upon the appointment of Mr. Fan, the Board consists of six members: Mr. Xiang Li, Mr. Yanan Shen, Mr. Tie Li, Mr. Xing Wang, Mr. Hongqiang Zhao, and Mr. Zheng Fan.

Prior to joining the Board of Li Auto, Mr. Fan served as co-founder and vice president of Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) from 2005 to 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Fan served as co-founder and vice president of PCPOP.COM from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Fan received a bachelor’s degree from Hebei University of Science and Technology in 1999.

Li Auto Inc. represents 862.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.46 billion with the latest information. LI stock price has been found in the range of $18.30 to $19.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.95M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 5661587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.83.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.53, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -647.24 and a Gross Margin at -34.25. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.27.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -34.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.35. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$133,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Li Auto Inc. [LI]

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 2,883,528 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,883,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,528 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.