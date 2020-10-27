JP Morgan lifts FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] loss -5.46% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2020 that FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award.

$8 million funding award to advance the demonstration and commercialization of FuelCell Energy’s solid oxide electrolysis high efficiency hydrogen generation technology.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology – with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy – announces selection by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the Office of Nuclear Energy, for an $8.0 million funding award to support the design and manufacture of a SureSource electrolysis platform capable of producing of hydrogen.

FuelCell Energy Inc. represents 217.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $629.62 million with the latest information. FCEL stock price has been found in the range of $2.21 to $2.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.29M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 10679495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for FCEL stock

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 612.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.21 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

There are presently around $125 million, or 25.90% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,211,831, which is approximately 354.21% of the company’s market cap and around 5.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,957,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.4 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.0 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 98.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 29,514,632 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,934,245 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 23,895,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,344,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,510,100 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,008,803 shares during the same period.