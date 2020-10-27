JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] Revenue clocked in at $5.08 billion, up 188.66% YTD: What’s Next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: JKS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.16%. The company report on October 19, 2020 that JinkoSolar to Supply 204 MW of Swan Bifacial Modules to juwi Hellas for the Biggest Bifacial Solar Project Ever Built in Europe.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the “Company,” or “JinkoSolar”) (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a Module Supply Agreement for the Kozani project (“Kozani”) in the north of Greece, which has been developed by juwi Hellas Renewable Energy Sources S.A. (“juwi Hellas”). Construction of the solar park will commence in November 2021 and use 204 MW of Swan bifacial modules with transparent backsheet from DuPont.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, “We are delighted that juwi Hellas, one of the most professional and experienced EPC company globally, has once again placed their trust in the superior quality and reliable performance of our solar modules for this impressive new project in Greece. The Kozani project will become Europe’s benchmark for renewable energy in terms of competitively priced and subsidy-free solar power. It is also one of the largest utility scale projects ever built in Europe to use bifacial modules and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such a milestone.”.

Over the last 12 months, JKS stock rose by 339.24%. The one-year JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -96.79. The average equity rating for JKS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.11 billion, with 44.69 million shares outstanding and 41.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, JKS stock reached a trading volume of 8279160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JKS shares is $32.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2019, representing the official price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 7.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95.

JKS Stock Performance Analysis:

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.16. With this latest performance, JKS shares gained by 82.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 326.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 339.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.37, while it was recorded at 70.97 for the last single week of trading, and 23.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for JKS is now 6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.09. Additionally, JKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] managed to generate an average of $8,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JKS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. go to 5.01%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [JKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,657 million, or 65.20% of JKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JKS stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 3,032,940, which is approximately -18.537% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,883,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.3 million in JKS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $118.53 million in JKS stock with ownership of nearly 23.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:JKS] by around 3,656,929 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 9,970,973 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 11,900,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,528,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JKS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,599,850 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,104 shares during the same period.