Jefferies lifts Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.66 during the day while it closed the day at $4.40. The company report on October 27, 2020 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CLNC, FLDM and ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also loss -6.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has declined by -62.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.60% and lost -83.02% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $534.73 million, with 121.53 million shares outstanding and 120.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.42M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 6320798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.58. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.97 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 4,174,295 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 2,868,643 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 6,352,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,395,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,370,835 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,715,830 shares during the same period.