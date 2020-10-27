IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Stock trading around $0.74 per share: What’s Next?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.94%. The company report on September 24, 2020 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Advances Additional Orders Negotiation with One of Its Top 5 Customers.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that the Company is advancing negotiation with one of its top 5 customers, based in Shandong Province for orders of the paper products. The customer is currently ranked among the top 5 customers of the Company during the past couple of years.

Based on the negotiation, the Company and the customer will further cooperate on products supply and purchase in the next quarters and definitive new contracts are expected to be signed by the end of the year. Based on its increasing clients’ demand, the customer will continue to increase its purchase orders from the Company.

Over the last 12 months, ITP stock rose by 25.14%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.93 million, with 24.45 million shares outstanding and 23.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 707.84K shares, ITP stock reached a trading volume of 12444979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ITP Stock Performance Analysis:

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.94. With this latest performance, ITP shares gained by 54.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.96 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4937, while it was recorded at 0.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6054 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IT Tech Packaging Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +11.63. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.89.

Return on Total Capital for ITP is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.12. Additionally, ITP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] managed to generate an average of $5,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ITP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 314,060, which is approximately 176.218% of the company’s market cap and around 19.04% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 147,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ITP stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $38000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 444,065 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 167,222 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 47,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,297 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 167,222 shares during the same period.