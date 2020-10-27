iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Stock trading around $23.10 per share: What’s Next?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.58%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that iQIYI’s “The Bad Kids” Wins “Best Creative” Award at Busan’s Asia Contents Awards.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or ‘the Company’), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced that its original series The Bad Kids won the “Best Creative” award (the “Award”) at the 2nd Asia Contents Awards. The Awards is organized by the 2020 Busan International Film Festival was held in Busan, South Korea on October 25. Rong Zishan who was featured in the TV show won the “Newcomer Actor” award. Other drama series that were nominated for the award of “Best Creative” include Netflix’s Crash Landing On You, JTBC’s The World of the Married and Taiwan CTV’s Someday or One Day. The Bad Kids became the first Chinese TV series to win the award of “Best Creative” at the Asia Contents Awards.

The Bad Kids is a 12-episode suspense drama produced and released by iQIYI in 2020. During its run in China, the show produced 216 trending hashtags on Weibo and received a WeChat index of 26.13 million. The Bad Kids was rated 9.2 out of 10 by over 200,000 people on Douban, an influential Chinese social media platform known for its movie and TV show reviews.

Over the last 12 months, IQ stock rose by 33.06%. The one-year iQIYI Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.56. The average equity rating for IQ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.82 billion, with 735.93 million shares outstanding and 210.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, IQ stock reached a trading volume of 6273782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $23.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

IQ Stock Performance Analysis:

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 22.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iQIYI Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at -4.67. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.61.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -34.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.77. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$168,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iQIYI Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,760 million, or 65.60% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 46,694,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.48% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 19,405,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $448.28 million in IQ stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $408.06 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 65.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 46,593,556 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 30,360,119 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 129,090,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,043,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,633,340 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 9,308,713 shares during the same period.