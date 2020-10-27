Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock Upgrade by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $18

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.11 during the day while it closed the day at $14.01. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Graphic Packaging Holding Co. to Host Earnings Call.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68365.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock has also loss -3.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPK stock has declined by -3.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.82% and lost -15.86% year-on date.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $3.77 billion, with 277.00 million shares outstanding and 268.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 2682514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +17.78. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.30. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $11,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 21.30%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,806 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,200,901, which is approximately -6.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,235,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.45 million in GPK stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $194.83 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 22.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 34,867,616 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 38,239,258 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 198,539,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,645,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,374,722 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 17,699,523 shares during the same period.