Tuesday, October 27, 2020
GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] moved up 12.50: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] price surged by 12.50 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on October 26, 2020 that GeoVax Announces License Agreement with NIH to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Development.

via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX, GOVXW) (“GeoVax” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, today announced the signing of a Patent and Biological Materials License Agreement (the “License Agreement”) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in support of GeoVax’s development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Patent License Agreement to GeoVax includes access to NIAID’s patent rights in the stabilized SPIKE protein, which is the protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to gain entry into human tissue.

The License Agreement allows GeoVax to use these materials and patent rights owned by agencies of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in combination with the Company’s proprietary technology for the creation of a preventive Modified Vaccinia Ankara Virus-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) vaccine that primes and/or boosts the immune system against COVID-19. The agreement provides GeoVax with nonexclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its COVID-19 vaccine. Financial terms of the License Agreement were not disclosed.

A sum of 21813241 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 134.56K shares. GeoVax Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $4.40 and dropped to a low of $3.20 until finishing in the latest session at $3.42.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -201.76. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$395,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

