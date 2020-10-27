For The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ: SMPL] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on September 30, 2020 that Simply Good Foods to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced it will report financial results for the fiscal 13 week fourth quarter ended August 29, 2020, on Monday, October 26, before market open. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Cunfer, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time) on Monday, October 26, 2020. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. and International callers can dial 201-689-8263.

A sum of 1517809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 533.64K shares. The Simply Good Foods Company shares reached a high of $21.54 and dropped to a low of $20.91 until finishing in the latest session at $21.15.

The one-year SMPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.7. The average equity rating for SMPL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $27.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for The Simply Good Foods Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Simply Good Foods Company is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 46.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

SMPL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, SMPL shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Simply Good Foods Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.37 and a Gross Margin at +40.11. The Simply Good Foods Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for SMPL is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, SMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] managed to generate an average of $316,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The Simply Good Foods Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SMPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Simply Good Foods Company posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Simply Good Foods Company go to 7.71%.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,816 million, or 91.50% of SMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,013,669, which is approximately -0.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,258,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.52 million in SMPL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $104.71 million in SMPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Simply Good Foods Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ:SMPL] by around 15,670,218 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 17,618,768 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 52,576,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,865,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMPL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,692,178 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,553,898 shares during the same period.