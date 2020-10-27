Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $260

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $215.44 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2020 that Dollar General Unveils Exciting, New and Differentiated Retail Store: Meet popshelf!.

New Concept Represents Extension of the Company’s Non-Consumables Strategic Initiative;.

Company Announces Initial Two Stores near Nashville, Tennessee.

Dollar General Corporation represents 250.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $53.37 billion with the latest information. DG stock price has been found in the range of $212.7101 to $215.825.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 1331835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $226.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $240, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DG stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 210 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for DG stock

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.13, while it was recorded at 217.09 for the last single week of trading, and 181.67 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corporation posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 14.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $49,681 million, or 96.10% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,838,900, which is approximately -1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,048,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in DG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.12 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -15.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

585 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 19,412,254 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 24,431,847 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 186,756,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,600,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,442,711 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,344,332 shares during the same period.