Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Stock trading around $6.82 per share: What’s Next?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 68.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 49.56%. The company report on October 26, 2020 that DSS Reports Record $5.4M Net Income, $1.20 per Share, in Third Quarter 2020.

Revenue up 59% in Q3 vs. prior year period.

Stockholders’ Equity up 496% to $73.3 million.

Over the last 12 months, DSS stock dropped by -30.96%. The average equity rating for DSS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.49 million, with 4.58 million shares outstanding and 3.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 449.03K shares, DSS stock reached a trading volume of 119142610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

DSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.56. With this latest performance, DSS shares gained by 52.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Document Security Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.89.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.36. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of -$28,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

DSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Document Security Systems Inc. posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSS.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 101,805, which is approximately 414.011% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 50,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in DSS stocks shares; and EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.18 million in DSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Document Security Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 197,431 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 6,201 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 21,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 88,263 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 6,147 shares during the same period.