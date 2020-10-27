DA Davidson lifts Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $216.32 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2020 that National Labor Alliance Expands Exclusive Relationship with Teladoc Health, Providing Broader Array of Clinical Services.

Teladoc Health also receives coveted NLA endorsed partner distinction.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, has received the endorsed partner distinction from the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), the largest alliance of labor unions and labor management coalitions, to provide an expanded suite of virtual care services. Teladoc general medical, dermatology, and mental health services, along with additional expert medical services inclusive of surgical decision support, will now be available as part of the exclusive partnership to the NLAHCC’s Coalitions, their member Funds and their six million members across all 50 states, as they fully embrace the value of virtual care to help reduce costs, expedite access and improve quality of care.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 82.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.82 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $212.10 to $217.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 1345090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $239.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $249, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 9.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 313.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.40.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.62, while it was recorded at 218.76 for the last single week of trading, and 175.32 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.12 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.87.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.40. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$41,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -0.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $15,469 million, or 91.60% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,922,160, which is approximately 1.408% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,769,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.29 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 3.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 12,981,237 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 15,123,309 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 43,403,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,507,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,688,334 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,903,043 shares during the same period.