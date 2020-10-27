Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] Revenue clocked in at $8.13 billion, down -5.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] price surged by 0.59 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Constellation Brands Elects Nicholas Fink of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to Its Board of Directors.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today the election of Nicholas I. Fink, chief executive officer of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., to serve as a member of its board of directors, effective as of the close of business on January 4, 2021. This election increases the size of Constellation’s board from 12 to 13 members.

“We are excited to welcome Nick to our board of directors,” said Rob Sands, Constellation Brands’ Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. “Nick brings extensive beverage alcohol, international business, and legal experience, and has a proven track record of leveraging consumer insights to meet consumer needs in fast moving, highly regulated markets. Nick will serve as a tremendous asset for our board as we work to continue building industry-leading brands people love and remain focused on our proven strategy of long-term, profitable, and sustainable growth.”.

A sum of 1106387 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Constellation Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $180.49 and dropped to a low of $176.95 until finishing in the latest session at $179.46.

The one-year STZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.39. The average equity rating for STZ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $209.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $216 to $147, while MKM Partners kept a Sell rating on STZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 25.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

STZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, STZ shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.61, while it was recorded at 179.69 for the last single week of trading, and 175.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellation Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.19 and a Gross Margin at +51.81. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.14.

Return on Total Capital for STZ is now 10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.05. Additionally, STZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

STZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Brands Inc. posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 7.92%.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,230 million, or 84.80% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,866,407, which is approximately -5.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,797,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in STZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.28 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 523 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 12,809,522 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 13,055,342 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 114,724,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,589,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,880,561 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,747 shares during the same period.