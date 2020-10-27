Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] Revenue clocked in at $6.47 billion, down -26.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] closed the trading session at $77.40 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.40, while the highest price level was $78.5868. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Estimate for Third-Quarter Storm Losses.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) today announced that its consolidated third-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately $266 million – representing an impact on the third-quarter 2020 combined ratio of approximately 18.3 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty earned premiums.

The August 2020 Midwest derecho caused approximately $103 million of losses, after an estimated reinsurance recovery of $17 million. Hurricane Laura caused approximately $46 million in losses, including $30 million for Cincinnati Global Underwriting Ltdsm and $12 million for Cincinnati Re®. Third-quarter estimates also include catastrophe losses from several less severe storms. The estimate for total third-quarter 2020 catastrophe losses incurred includes approximately: $128 million for the commercial lines insurance segment; $83 million for the personal lines insurance segment; $1 million for the excess and surplus lines insurance segment; $10 million for Cincinnati Re and $44 million for Cincinnati Global.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 769.24K shares, CINF reached to a volume of 1589389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CINF shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CINF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CINF shares from 94 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CINF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CINF in the course of the last twelve months was 12.86.

CINF stock trade performance evaluation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, CINF shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CINF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.66, while it was recorded at 79.18 for the last single week of trading, and 80.07 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CINF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation go to -4.20%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,182 million, or 66.90% of CINF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CINF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,795,251, which is approximately -8.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,481,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in CINF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $664.59 million in CINF stock with ownership of nearly 1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

252 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF] by around 14,409,169 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 11,333,340 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 79,970,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,713,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CINF stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,088,309 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,683,023 shares during the same period.