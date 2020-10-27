CIBC slashes price target on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] – find out why.

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] price plunged by -2.00 percent to reach at -$0.25.

A sum of 7451569 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.19M shares. Suncor Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $12.38 and dropped to a low of $12.06 until finishing in the latest session at $12.28.

The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.76, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +38.07. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 8.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.80. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $224,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -9.54%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,484 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 85,847,964, which is approximately 17.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 70,989,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $871.75 million in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $727.75 million in SU stock with ownership of nearly 17.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 95,103,535 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 103,582,696 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 817,915,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,016,601,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,582,238 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 14,493,500 shares during the same period.