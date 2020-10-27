CIBC slashes price target on Aphria Inc. [APHA] – find out why.

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Aphria, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Aphria, Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68446.

A sum of 4962340 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.18M shares. Aphria Inc. shares reached a high of $4.66 and dropped to a low of $4.51 until finishing in the latest session at $4.57.

Guru’s Opinion on Aphria Inc. [APHA]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

APHA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aphria Inc. [APHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.35. With this latest performance, APHA shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aphria Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150 million, or 14.42% of APHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,977,636, which is approximately 14.778% of the company’s market cap and around 2.84% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 6,466,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.55 million in APHA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $9.32 million in APHA stock with ownership of nearly 94.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aphria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ:APHA] by around 9,637,038 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,394,993 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 20,834,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,866,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APHA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,033,505 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 859,982 shares during the same period.