Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] is -92.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.1493 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the Date of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus. The Board has fixed a record date of October 16, 2020 (the “Record Date”) for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Company’s Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or around October 23, 2020 to Shareholders of record as of the Record Date and will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and available on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. The proxy material will also be available on the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com.

Castor Maritime Inc. stock has also loss -8.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRM stock has declined by -30.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -79.90% and lost -92.29% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRM stock reached $18.72 million, with 131.21 million shares outstanding and 113.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 5689184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

CTRM stock trade performance evaluation

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1585, while it was recorded at 0.1494 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5901 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.12.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.34. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $1,200,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.91% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 909,170, which is approximately 658.463% of the company’s market cap and around 16.18% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 761,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CTRM stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $8000.0 in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,781,991 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 43,410 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 76,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,901,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,691 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,410 shares during the same period.