BRF S.A. [BRFS] is -62.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.25 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. The company report on September 28, 2020 that BRF announces early tender date results of its cash tender offers for up to the Maximum Amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 and for 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by BRF GmbH and guaranteed by BRF S.A..

BRF S.A. (“BRF”) today announces the early tender date results of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash for up to the Maximum Amount (as defined below) of Capped Offers Total Consideration (as defined below) of the outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (“2024 Notes”) issued by BRF (the “2024 Notes Offer”) and the outstanding 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”) issued by BRF GmbH, a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung) organized under the law of the Republic of Austria, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BRF, and guaranteed by BRF (the “2026 Notes Offer” and, together with the 2024 Notes Offer, the “Capped Offers”).

The Capped Offers are being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated September 14, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). This press release is qualified in its entirety by the Offer to Purchase.

BRF S.A. stock is now -62.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRFS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.25 and lowest of $3.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.23, which means current price is +43.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, BRFS reached a trading volume of 8218405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BRF S.A. [BRFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $4.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BRFS stock performed recently?

BRF S.A. [BRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, BRFS shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

BRF S.A. [BRFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.22 and a Gross Margin at +22.15. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Total Capital for BRFS is now 5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BRF S.A. [BRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.62. Additionally, BRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for BRF S.A. [BRFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BRF S.A. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to -11.20%.

Insider trade positions for BRF S.A. [BRFS]

There are presently around $267 million, or 10.60% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 20,161,562, which is approximately 3.277% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,616,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.25 million in BRFS stocks shares; and INCA INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $19.74 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly -34.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 14,759,883 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 19,742,409 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 47,788,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,290,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,330 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,884,642 shares during the same period.