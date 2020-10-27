Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] Is Currently 0.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] gained 0.61% or 0.21 points to close at $34.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1503009 shares. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Boyd Gaming To Report Third-Quarter 2020 Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On October 26.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s third-quarter 2020 results will take place on Monday, October 26, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call number is (888) 317-6003, passcode 8128975. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

It opened the trading session at $34.72, the shares rose to $34.99 and dropped to $33.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYD points out that the company has recorded 111.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -438.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, BYD reached to a volume of 1503009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYD shares is $33.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Boyd Gaming Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Boyd Gaming Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boyd Gaming Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BYD in the course of the last twelve months was 75.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for BYD stock

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, BYD shares gained by 23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.52, while it was recorded at 34.19 for the last single week of trading, and 23.63 for the last 200 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.31 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Total Capital for BYD is now 8.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 370.99. Additionally, BYD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 361.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] managed to generate an average of $6,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Boyd Gaming Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boyd Gaming Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boyd Gaming Corporation go to 6.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

There are presently around $2,682 million, or 69.80% of BYD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,777,455, which is approximately -2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,628,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.1 million in BYD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $252.8 million in BYD stock with ownership of nearly -2.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boyd Gaming Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD] by around 12,935,001 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 10,787,478 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 53,575,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,298,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,007,867 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,590,580 shares during the same period.