Wednesday, October 28, 2020
BofA Securities lifts Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Caleb Clifford

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] loss -0.96% or -0.02 points to close at $2.06 with a heavy trading volume of 7714823 shares. The company report on September 24, 2020 that Santander Bank Adopts Digital Mortgage And Home Equity Solution From Roostify.

— Bank leverages latest in lending technology to provide customer-centric lending, reducing the approval time for consumers by up to 40 percent –.

Santander Bank today announced that it is partnering with Roostify on its digital home lending platform to provide a more convenient way for customers to apply for the Bank’s home lending services. The faster and easier-to-use digital solution enables Santander to process and close loans more efficiently with fewer manual touches, and is yet another step in the Bank’s journey toward simplification, digitization, and transforming its value proposition for customers.

It opened the trading session at $2.05, the shares rose to $2.07 and dropped to $2.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAN points out that the company has recorded -5.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 7714823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.03.

Trading performance analysis for SAN stock

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to 6.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $548 million, or 1.70% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 118,690,726, which is approximately 3.897% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,210,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.51 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $36.9 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 36,943,557 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 40,957,974 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 188,021,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,922,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,163,307 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 11,251,509 shares during the same period.

