Wednesday, October 28, 2020
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] is -58.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] traded at a low on 10/26/20, posting a -25.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.90. The company report on October 23, 2020 that /C O R R E C T I O N — BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd./.

In the news release, BiondVax Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the M-001 Universal Influenza Vaccine Candidate, issued Oct. 23, 2020 by BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Forward Looking Statements were not included. The complete, corrected release follows:.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a pioneer in the development of a universal flu vaccine designed to provide protection against current, future, seasonal and pandemic influenza, today announced topline data from the Company’s pivotal, phase 3 clinical trial of M-001 as a standalone universal flu vaccine candidate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6475587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stands at 35.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.41%.

The market cap for BVXV stock reached $327.29 million, with 10.84 million shares outstanding and 6.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 466.47K shares, BVXV reached a trading volume of 6475587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 5.10

How has BVXV stock performed recently?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -90.33. With this latest performance, BVXV shares dropped by -90.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.33 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.37, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BVXV is now -121.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.86. Additionally, BVXV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 198.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] managed to generate an average of -$1,225,864 per employee.BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted -2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVXV.

Insider trade positions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.20% of BVXV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVXV stocks are: IBEX INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 328,475, which is approximately -8.052% of the company’s market cap and around 41.28% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 53,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in BVXV stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $75000.0 in BVXV stock with ownership of nearly 1.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:BVXV] by around 61,692 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 29,000 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 349,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVXV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,679 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200 shares during the same period.

