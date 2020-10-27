B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Is Currently -3.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.40%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that B2Gold Reports Quarterly Gold Production of 263,813 Oz and Record Quarterly Revenue of $487 M for Q3 2020; On Track to Meet Annual Production Guidance of 1,000,000 to 1,055,000 Oz.

VANCOUVER, BC, October 15, 2020 /CNW/ – B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2020 Third Quarter Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock rose by 97.58%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -86.86. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.84 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.33M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 5172265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 6.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +38.98. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.16. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $90,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.

BTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B2Gold Corp. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 15.80%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,144 million, or 78.17% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,837,414, which is approximately -9.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 106,961,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.53 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $286.11 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 83,392,042 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 78,346,639 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 471,943,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,681,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,191,030 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,542,747 shares during the same period.