Ameren Corporation [AEE] gain 8.58% so far this year. What now?

Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Ameren’s 2020 Sustainability Report receives global recognition.

Awards highlight excellence in communications.

Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE: AEE) 2020 Sustainability Report has been recognized as one of the top reports in the world by the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP). Ameren’s report details Ameren’s commitment to customers and major environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics.

A sum of 1024846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Ameren Corporation shares reached a high of $83.58 and dropped to a low of $82.68 until finishing in the latest session at $83.39.

The one-year AEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.01. The average equity rating for AEE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ameren Corporation [AEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $85.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ameren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $93, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AEE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ameren Corporation [AEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, AEE shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.40 for Ameren Corporation [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.65, while it was recorded at 82.50 for the last single week of trading, and 77.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ameren Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameren Corporation [AEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Ameren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for AEE is now 7.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.01. Additionally, AEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameren Corporation [AEE] managed to generate an average of $88,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ameren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AEE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameren Corporation posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corporation go to 6.00%.

Ameren Corporation [AEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,396 million, or 80.50% of AEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,370,382, which is approximately -2.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,070,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in AEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in AEE stock with ownership of nearly -2.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE] by around 25,924,687 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 17,690,176 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 153,005,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,620,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,608,568 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,030,605 shares during the same period.