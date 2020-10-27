Ambev S.A. [ABEV] is -45.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ambev S.A. [NYSE: ABEV] traded at a high on 10/26/20, posting a 1.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on May 7, 2020 that Ambev Reports 2020 First Quarter Results Under IFRS.

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces its results for the first quarter of 2020. The following operating and financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in nominal Reais and prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and to the accounting practices issued by the Brazilian Accounting Standards Committee (“CPC”) and approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (“CVM”). The information herein should be read together with our financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 filed with the CVM and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36409224 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ambev S.A. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for ABEV stock reached $40.28 billion, with 15.73 billion shares outstanding and 4.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.58M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 36409224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambev S.A. [ABEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $2.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59.

How has ABEV stock performed recently?

Ambev S.A. [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, ABEV shares gained by 9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. [ABEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambev S.A. [ABEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.29. Ambev S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.40.

Return on Total Capital for ABEV is now 24.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.00. Additionally, ABEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambev S.A. [ABEV] managed to generate an average of $235,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. go to -8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ambev S.A. [ABEV]

Positions in Ambev S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Ambev S.A. [NYSE:ABEV] by around 250,637,535 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 235,894,682 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 878,764,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,365,296,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEV stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,746,491 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 17,782,620 shares during the same period.