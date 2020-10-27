Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Stock trading around $306.87 per share: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] price plunged by -0.98 percent to reach at -$3.05. The company report on October 26, 2020 that BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across Businesses.

On October 26, BMW and Alibaba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic partnership in Beijing. Adhering to the principle of “complementary advantages and win-win cooperation”, the both sides will leverage their own resources, and carry out comprehensive cooperation in branding, marketing, channels, end-to-end operations, services, information technology, etc., aiming to implement the digitalization strategy into BMW’s full business process, and enable dealers to provide an end-to-end and online-to-offline digital experience for customers.

A sum of 9336793 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.89M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $315.4599 and dropped to a low of $303.20 until finishing in the latest session at $306.87.

The one-year BABA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.78. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $322.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $275 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock. On February 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 220 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 7.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.36 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 285.36, while it was recorded at 308.17 for the last single week of trading, and 234.06 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.56%.

There are presently around $368,735 million, or 46.80% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 90,974,480, which is approximately 3.153% of the company’s market cap and around 25.37% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 67,595,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.74 billion in BABA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.57 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

899 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 126,717,246 shares. Additionally, 811 investors decreased positions by around 145,840,123 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 929,042,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,201,599,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,897,979 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 26,641,369 shares during the same period.