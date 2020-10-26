Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] moved up 55.15: Why It’s Important

Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ: YGYI] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.73 at the close of the session, up 55.15%. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Youngevity International, Inc. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 4th Quarter 2020 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced the declaration of its regular monthly dividend of $0.203125 per share of its 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:YGYIP) for each of October, November and December 2020. The dividend will be payable on November 16, 2020, December 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021 to holders of record as of October 31, November 30 and December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash.

Youngevity International Inc. stock is now -77.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YGYI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +62.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 217.53K shares, YGYI reached a trading volume of 45815118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Youngevity International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Youngevity International Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39.

How has YGYI stock performed recently?

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.34. With this latest performance, YGYI shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6665, while it was recorded at 0.5331 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2894 for the last 200 days.

Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Youngevity International Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YGYI.

Insider trade positions for Youngevity International Inc. [YGYI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.37% of YGYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YGYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 506,661, which is approximately -1.772% of the company’s market cap and around 64.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 175,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in YGYI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79000.0 in YGYI stock with ownership of nearly -6.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Youngevity International Inc. [NASDAQ:YGYI] by around 298,346 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 979,049 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 41,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,235,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGYI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 227,479 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 322,884 shares during the same period.