why Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.40

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.90 during the day while it closed the day at $11.89. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9176 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1670 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ320 when prompted by the operator.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 2.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABR stock has inclined by 34.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.65% and lost -17.14% year-on date.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $1.30 billion, with 110.75 million shares outstanding and 108.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 1112463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $539 million, or 44.90% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,122,243, which is approximately 344.714% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,067,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.26 million in ABR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $37.07 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 94.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 18,714,263 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 10,740,931 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 15,897,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,352,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,072,720 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,495 shares during the same period.