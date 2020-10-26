Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Wall Street Analyst Upgrade iRobot Corporation [IRBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Brandon Evans

iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ: IRBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.91%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that iRobot Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Revenue of $413 Million Reflects Strong Orders as Consumers Worldwide Increasingly Rely on Roomba and Braava to Keep Their Floors Clean.

Company Expects to Exceed Original 2020 Targets.

Over the last 12 months, IRBT stock rose by 76.47%. The one-year iRobot Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.44. The average equity rating for IRBT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.29 billion, with 27.92 million shares outstanding and 27.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 773.69K shares, IRBT stock reached a trading volume of 1202881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on iRobot Corporation [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for iRobot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for iRobot Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iRobot Corporation is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRBT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

IRBT Stock Performance Analysis:

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, IRBT shares gained by 10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for iRobot Corporation [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.36, while it was recorded at 87.43 for the last single week of trading, and 66.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iRobot Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iRobot Corporation [IRBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +44.63. iRobot Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Return on Total Capital for IRBT is now 13.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.47. Additionally, IRBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iRobot Corporation [IRBT] managed to generate an average of $75,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.iRobot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

IRBT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, iRobot Corporation posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 138.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iRobot Corporation go to 18.00%.

iRobot Corporation [IRBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,292 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRBT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,327,448, which is approximately -0.915% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 3,298,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.04 million in IRBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $241.2 million in IRBT stock with ownership of nearly -4.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iRobot Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in iRobot Corporation [NASDAQ:IRBT] by around 2,959,182 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 5,206,374 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 19,124,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,290,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRBT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 956,849 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 383,042 shares during the same period.

