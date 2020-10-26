Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Macy’s Inc. [M]. What else is Wall St. saying

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] closed the trading session at $7.23 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.87, while the highest price level was $7.265. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Fill Your Sleigh With The Perfect Gifts, At Every Price, From Macy’s.

In store or online at macys.com/gifts, find new and thoughtful items for every person on the list – from stocking stuffers and ultra-luxe presents to gifts under $15, $25, $50 and $100.

Macy’s flexible delivery and payment options make holiday shopping stress-free.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.47 percent and weekly performance of 17.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 31.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.02M shares, M reached to a volume of 23232936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 14.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.37. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 19.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.21. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -13.66%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,910 million, or 88.10% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,006,752, which is approximately 44.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 33,905,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.13 million in M stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $236.71 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -7.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 51,601,033 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 65,944,687 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 146,666,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,211,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,589,417 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 25,040,834 shares during the same period.