Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] closed the trading session at $7.35 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.01, while the highest price level was $7.40. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Welbilt to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) announced today that Marty Agard, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Rich Sheffer, Vice President Investor Relations, Risk Management and Treasurer, will participate in live fireside chats at the following two investor conferences:.

– Morgan Stanley’s Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15th at 3:00 pm ET- C.L. King’s 2020 Virtual Best Ideas Conference on September 16th at 12:30 pm ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.91 percent and weekly performance of 6.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 79.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, WBT reached to a volume of 1433693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBT in the course of the last twelve months was 72.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WBT stock trade performance evaluation

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, WBT shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Welbilt Inc. [WBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Welbilt Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welbilt Inc. go to -10.80%.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $893 million, or 86.20% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 11,942,238, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,683,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.87 million in WBT stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $72.22 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly -11.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 15,502,722 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 24,743,912 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 81,216,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,462,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,197,804 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,705,297 shares during the same period.