Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGEN] gained 1.01% or 0.0 points to close at $0.49 with a heavy trading volume of 1249043 shares. The company report on October 6, 2020 that miRagen Announces Internal Review of Preliminary Topline Data for the Phase 2 SOLAR Clinical Trial of Cobomarsen in Patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

miRagen decides to discontinue further internal development of cobomarsen.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies, announced today that it has conducted an internal review of preliminary topline data from its Phase 2 SOLAR clinical trial of cobomarsen in patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL). Based on investigator assessments, these preliminary data in 37 patients suggest that cobomarsen lacks a compelling result for the study’s primary endpoint, objective skin response of at least four months duration (ORR4) relative to the vorinostat control arm. Progression free survival (PFS), a secondary endpoint for the study, indicates a treatment effect in favor of cobomarsen. In addition, cobomarsen was well tolerated, with no patient discontinuations due to cobomarsen-related adverse events.

It opened the trading session at $0.49, the shares rose to $0.50 and dropped to $0.4724, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGEN points out that the company has recorded -23.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, MGEN reached to a volume of 1249043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $5 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for MGEN stock

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.91. With this latest performance, MGEN shares dropped by -32.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.67 for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8083, while it was recorded at 0.5028 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8300 for the last 200 days.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -941.02. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -938.65.

Return on Total Capital for MGEN is now -97.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.71. Additionally, MGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN] managed to generate an average of -$910,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 67.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [MGEN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 19.10% of MGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,888,656, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC., holding 3,142,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 million in MGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.78 million in MGEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGEN] by around 395,831 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 982,577 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,384,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,763,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGEN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,917 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 886,519 shares during the same period.