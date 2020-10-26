Valvoline Inc. [VVV] Stock trading around $20.31 per share: What’s Next?

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.10%. The company report on October 24, 2020 that Valvoline to Participate in Gabelli Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Nov. 3.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced that the company will be presenting at the virtual Gabelli 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Valvoline’s website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

Over the last 12 months, VVV stock dropped by -5.58%. The one-year Valvoline Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.52. The average equity rating for VVV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.71 billion, with 186.00 million shares outstanding and 184.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VVV stock reached a trading volume of 1185541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valvoline Inc. [VVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VVV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

VVV Stock Performance Analysis:

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.21, while it was recorded at 19.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valvoline Inc. Fundamentals:

Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

VVV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valvoline Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 6.70%.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,573 million, or 96.10% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,333,657, which is approximately -4.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,480,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.71 million in VVV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $248.44 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly 8.654% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 26,527,313 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 22,434,922 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 126,977,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,940,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,268,195 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,223,896 shares during the same period.