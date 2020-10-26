Textron Inc. [TXT] Stock trading around $35.19 per share: What’s Next?

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.77 during the day while it closed the day at $35.19. The company report on September 29, 2020 that Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29, 2020.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday morning, October 29, 2020.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

Textron Inc. stock has also loss -2.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXT stock has inclined by 2.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.96% and lost -21.10% year-on date.

The market cap for TXT stock reached $7.95 billion, with 228.25 million shares outstanding and 227.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, TXT reached a trading volume of 1311617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $41.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Textron Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on TXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TXT stock trade performance evaluation

Textron Inc. [TXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.28, while it was recorded at 35.01 for the last single week of trading, and 35.13 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textron Inc. [TXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.73 and a Gross Margin at +20.93. Textron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Total Capital for TXT is now 11.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textron Inc. [TXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.14. Additionally, TXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textron Inc. [TXT] managed to generate an average of $23,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Textron Inc. [TXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textron Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to -4.78%.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,816 million, or 86.80% of TXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,953,456, which is approximately 4.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,907,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $876.5 million in TXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $634.23 million in TXT stock with ownership of nearly 5.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Textron Inc. [NYSE:TXT] by around 17,077,323 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 11,328,398 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 165,291,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,697,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXT stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,987,705 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,450,265 shares during the same period.