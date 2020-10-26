Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Is Currently 16.35 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] closed the trading session at $0.36 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.31, while the highest price level was $0.48. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Synthetic Biologics Provides Update on Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2b Clinical Study of SYN-010 in IBS-C Patients.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced the results of a planned interim futility analysis of the investigator-sponsored Phase 2b clinical study of SYN-010 being conducted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (“CSMC”). Based on the review of the interim analysis, it was concluded that although SYN-010 was well-tolerated, it is unlikely to meet its primary objective by the time enrollment is completed. As a result, CSMC has agreed to discontinue the trial and will conduct a comprehensive review of the final data set and publish its findings.

The Phase 2b study was being conducted by the Medically Associated Science and Technology (“MAST”) Program at CSMC and designed to evaluate two dose strengths of oral SYN-010 (21 mg and 42 mg) in patients diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The primary objective of the study was intended to determine the efficacy of SYN-010, measured as an improvement from baseline in the weekly average number of complete spontaneous bowel movements (“CSBMs”) during the 12-week treatment period for SYN-010 21 mg and 42 mg daily doses relative to placebo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.39 percent and weekly performance of 8.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 669.66K shares, SYN reached to a volume of 6569372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.04

SYN stock trade performance evaluation

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, SYN shares dropped by -20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4597, while it was recorded at 0.3301 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4458 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -81.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.03. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,391,182 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYN.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 889,619, which is approximately 29.17% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 109,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in SYN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22000.0 in SYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 458,642 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 411,048 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 513,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,383,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,360 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 325,641 shares during the same period.