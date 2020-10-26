Tuesday, October 27, 2020
type here...
Market

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Reiterated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $101

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Companies

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently -0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Roku Inc. loss -0.19% or -0.42 points to close at $222.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3494956 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Market

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] Revenue clocked in at $6.47 billion, down -26.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Cincinnati Financial Corporation closed the trading session at $77.40 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.40,...
Read more
Market

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] is 31.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
New Concept Energy Inc. price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 14, 2020 that New Concept...
Read more
Market

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] Is Currently -1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Charter Communications Inc. loss -1.52% or -9.4 points to close at $608.26 with a heavy trading volume of 1049566 shares. The company report...
Read more

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $90.80 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.44, while the highest price level was $90.96. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Photo of Starbucks Holiday At-Home Portrait Series with Nate Berkus Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

A photo is available on Business Wire’s website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Nate Berkus teamed up with Starbucks for the Holiday At-Home Portrait Series, featuring DIY holiday portraits from families across the country that capture what matters most this year: the little moments that bring the biggest joy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005327/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.28 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 7767545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $85.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $77 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock. On September 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 76 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.44, while it was recorded at 88.91 for the last single week of trading, and 79.15 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 49.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 224.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 2.71%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,253 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,002,442, which is approximately 0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,535,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.68 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.61 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -1.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,028 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 68,354,809 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 67,571,662 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 681,834,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,760,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,344,870 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 14,222,167 shares during the same period.

Previous articleEros STX Global Corporation [ESGC] is -30.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleDA Davidson lifts 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Market

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $172.56 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] is -20.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $57.74 during the day...
Read more
Market

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] moved up 0.62: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Walt Disney Company closed the trading session at $128.35 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Ameren Corporation [AEE] gain 8.58% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ameren Corporation price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Ameren's 2020 Sustainability Report...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 6.60B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Voya Financial Inc. gained 0.44% or 0.23 points to close at $52.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1411981 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. closed the trading session at $172.56 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Slack Technologies Inc. jumped around 0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.76 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The...
Read more
Finance

RBC Capital Mkts lifts Dana Incorporated [DAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dana Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Ameren Corporation [AEE] gain 8.58% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Ameren Corporation price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on October 16, 2020 that Ameren's 2020 Sustainability Report...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] reaches 6.60B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Voya Financial Inc. gained 0.44% or 0.23 points to close at $52.54 with a heavy trading volume of 1411981 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Popular Category