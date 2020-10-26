Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Reiterated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $101

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $90.80 on 10/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.44, while the highest price level was $90.96. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Photo of Starbucks Holiday At-Home Portrait Series with Nate Berkus Available on Business Wire’s Website and the Associated Press Photo Network.

A photo is available on Business Wire’s website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Nate Berkus teamed up with Starbucks for the Holiday At-Home Portrait Series, featuring DIY holiday portraits from families across the country that capture what matters most this year: the little moments that bring the biggest joy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005327/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.28 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 7767545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $85.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $77 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock. On September 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 76 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.44, while it was recorded at 88.91 for the last single week of trading, and 79.15 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 49.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 224.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 2.71%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,253 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,002,442, which is approximately 0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,535,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.68 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.61 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -1.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,028 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 68,354,809 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 67,571,662 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 681,834,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,760,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,344,870 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 14,222,167 shares during the same period.