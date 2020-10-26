Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] moved up 10.30: Why It’s Important

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 10.30%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Soligenix Announces Phase 3 FLASH Study Continues to Demonstrate Positive Benefits in Patients with Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.

– Nearly half of all patients in Phase 3 trial continue to see sustained and statistically significant improvement in their response rates when treated with SGX301 through 18 weeks (Cycle 3), reinforcing positive SGX301 primary endpoint treatment response.

– SGX301 remains safe and well tolerated with no systemic exposure through 6 months including the optional, final cycle of the trial (Cycle 3).

Soligenix Inc. stock is now 25.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNGX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.88 and lowest of $1.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.54, which means current price is +37.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 899.02K shares, SNGX reached a trading volume of 1636452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $5.50 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has SNGX stock performed recently?

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8854, while it was recorded at 1.7080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0331 for the last 200 days.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.40% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 822,880, which is approximately 1.666% of the company’s market cap and around 3.54% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 million in SNGX stocks shares; and FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.36 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 408,476 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 379,944 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,940,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,728,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,753 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,201 shares during the same period.