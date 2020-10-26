Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] Stock trading around $74.74 per share: What’s Next?

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] traded at a high on 10/23/20, posting a 3.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.74. The company report on October 9, 2020 that Shake Shack to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020.

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release Third Quarter 2020 financial results on October 29, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Tara Comonte, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until November 5, 2020 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13710062.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1096611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shake Shack Inc. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.03%.

The market cap for SHAK stock reached $2.77 billion, with 37.31 million shares outstanding and 30.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SHAK reached a trading volume of 1096611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $59.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14.

How has SHAK stock performed recently?

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.20, while it was recorded at 71.12 for the last single week of trading, and 56.92 for the last 200 days.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.93. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of $2,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shake Shack Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK.

Insider trade positions for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

There are presently around $2,836 million, or 80.61% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,146,526, which is approximately 18.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,743,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.76 million in SHAK stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $223.48 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly 35.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shake Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 9,611,669 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,689,538 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 22,639,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,940,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,118 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,244,089 shares during the same period.