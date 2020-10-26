Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $50

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] traded at a high on 10/23/20, posting a 2.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.84. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Scientific Games to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the “Company”) announced today it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Analysts and investors on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1314316 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Scientific Games Corporation stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for SGMS stock reached $3.23 billion, with 95.00 million shares outstanding and 86.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, SGMS reached a trading volume of 1314316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $22 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $37, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.37, while it was recorded at 34.08 for the last single week of trading, and 19.45 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$13,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scientific Games Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 475.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMS.

Insider trade positions for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $2,065 million, or 73.80% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 9,110,726, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 8,619,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.29 million in SGMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $225.85 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 6.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 10,786,086 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 8,692,846 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 39,788,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,267,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,625,506 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,112 shares during the same period.