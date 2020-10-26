Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] moved up 0.90: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ: RADI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.26%. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Radius Global Infrastructure Common Stock Begins Trading on Nasdaq with the Ticker Symbol RADI.

Multinational Owner of Triple-Net Ground, Rooftop and Other Critical Communications Properties.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI), one of the largest global aggregators of real property interests underlying wireless communications cell sites and other communications infrastructure, today commenced trading its Class A Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market with the ticker symbol RADI. The Company’s warrants will trade over-the-counter. The Company, formerly known as Digital Landscape Group, Inc., ceased trading on the London Stock Exchange and completed its domestication into Delaware on October 2, 2020.

The market cap for the stock reached $452.78 million, with 57.90 million shares outstanding and 43.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 237.14K shares, RADI stock reached a trading volume of 2386865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.37.

RADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26.

Insight into Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. Fundamentals:

Previous articlewhy Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.60
Next articleAmazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Is Currently 0.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

