Piper Sandler lifts Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.915 during the day while it closed the day at $2.77. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Helix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported net income1 of $24.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020 compared to $31.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019 and $5.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was $52.7 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $66.3 million for the third quarter 2019 and $47.9 million for the second quarter 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Helix reported net income of $18.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $49.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $120.0 million compared to $146.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock has also gained 6.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLX stock has declined by -37.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.12% and lost -71.24% year-on date.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $406.69 million, with 149.03 million shares outstanding and 141.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 4230533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 10.75 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

HLX stock trade performance evaluation

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.86 and a Gross Margin at +19.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.98. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $34,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLX.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $348 million, or 85.20% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,755,188, which is approximately 3.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,033,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.64 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.16 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -16.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 14,518,137 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 22,916,490 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 88,244,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,679,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,377,133 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,204,218 shares during the same period.