NantKwest Inc. [NK] is 126.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NantKwest Inc. [NASDAQ: NK] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.62 during the day while it closed the day at $8.58. The company report on October 22, 2020 that ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Delivering Both Spike and Nucleocapsid of SARS-CoV-2.

First patient receives ImmunityBio’s second-generation hAd5 COVID vaccine, delivering both outer S (spike) protein and inner N (nucleocapsid) leading to potential long-term T cell and antibody immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

ImmunityBio, a privately-held immunotherapy company, and NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK), a clinical-stage, natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of hAd5-COVID-19, a novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate that targets the inner nucleocapsid (N) and the outer spike (S) protein, engineered to activate both T cells and antibodies against the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). This is a novel COVID vaccine that uses a second-generation adenovirus that delivers multiple proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 with the potential for long-term immunity through memory T cells. The Phase 1 trial, which is being conducted at the Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California, is currently enrolling healthy adult subjects up to age 55 with the goal of examining the safety and reactogenicity of two doses of the vaccine candidate.

NantKwest Inc. stock has also loss -6.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NK stock has declined by -36.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 120.57% and gained 126.39% year-on date.

The market cap for NK stock reached $867.52 million, with 98.77 million shares outstanding and 36.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, NK reached a trading volume of 1013869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NantKwest Inc. [NK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NK shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NantKwest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for NantKwest Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NantKwest Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20174.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

NK stock trade performance evaluation

NantKwest Inc. [NK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, NK shares gained by 25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 639.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for NantKwest Inc. [NK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

NantKwest Inc. [NK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NantKwest Inc. [NK] shares currently have an operating margin of -155597.67. NantKwest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152997.67.

Return on Total Capital for NK is now -46.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NantKwest Inc. [NK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, NK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NantKwest Inc. [NK] managed to generate an average of -$444,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NantKwest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NantKwest Inc. [NK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NantKwest Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NantKwest Inc. go to -1.70%.

NantKwest Inc. [NK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90 million, or 9.80% of NK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,053,046, which is approximately 203.507% of the company’s market cap and around 25.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,733,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.87 million in NK stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $6.76 million in NK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NantKwest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in NantKwest Inc. [NASDAQ:NK] by around 6,437,425 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,157,085 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,915,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,510,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,785,488 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 236,135 shares during the same period.