Market cap of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] reaches 13.65B – now what?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] gained 3.06% or 2.54 points to close at $85.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2866715 shares. The company report on October 21, 2020 that ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Parsley Energy, Inc..

It opened the trading session at $83.80, the shares rose to $86.27 and dropped to $83.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PXD points out that the company has recorded 4.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 2866715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $131.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PXD stock

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.23. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.16, while it was recorded at 83.51 for the last single week of trading, and 98.91 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.79.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.41. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $324,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 11.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $12,775 million, or 94.00% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,019,576, which is approximately 12.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,249,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $837.77 million in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 6.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 18,582,269 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 17,872,571 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 112,892,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,347,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,833,577 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,587,360 shares during the same period.