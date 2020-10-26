Market cap of GEE Group Inc. [JOB] reaches 17.70M – now what?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 17, 2020 that GEE Group Announces Results for the Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter.

Company Reports Positive Trends, Positive EPS and Strengthened Balance Sheet.

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:JOB) (“the Company” or “GEE Group”), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

A sum of 2956699 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 777.30K shares. GEE Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $1.00 until finishing in the latest session at $1.01.

The one-year JOB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.29. The average equity rating for JOB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOB shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for JOB in the course of the last twelve months was 88.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

JOB Stock Performance Analysis:

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 278.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0383, while it was recorded at 1.0210 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6509 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GEE Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +30.38. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.71.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.61. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 740.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$51,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JOB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GEE Group Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOB.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.50% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: ULLMANN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. with ownership of 512,277, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, holding 496,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in JOB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 1027.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 804,676 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 145,473 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 516,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,466,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 666,310 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 31,188 shares during the same period.