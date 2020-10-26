Market cap of Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] reaches 11.00M – now what?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on September 24, 2020 that CRI Deepens Partnership with InReality, Significantly Expands its Thermal Mirror Offering.

Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, today strengthened its collaboration with InReality. The partnership announced today significantly expands the CRI portfolio of Safe Space Solutions beyond temperature screening itself with software and accessories to suit a wide range of business use cases. These new products and related services distinguish CRI as a leader in the increasingly crowded market for solutions to assist businesses operate safely as they emerge from pandemic-related closures.

“Offering a complete portfolio of Thermal Mirror solutions enables us to take a consultative approach with each of our customers, helping them to construct a Safe Space Solution that’s tailored to their specific needs,” said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. “Expanding our offering beyond the single function of temperature screening enables us to offer comprehensive solutions that address the real-world challenges businesses face as they create welcoming spaces for their customers and employees.”.

Creative Realities Inc. stock has also gained 8.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CREX stock has declined by -48.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.00% and lost -22.88% year-on date.

The market cap for CREX stock reached $11.00 million, with 9.84 million shares outstanding and 8.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 274.06K shares, CREX reached a trading volume of 1071468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

CREX stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2042, while it was recorded at 1.0960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7614 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.52. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -1.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.52. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of $10,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Creative Realities Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREX.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.50% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 502,261, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 320,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in CREX stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.26 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 409,955 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,081,311 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 104,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,387,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 408,880 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 207,283 shares during the same period.