Market Analysts see U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] price surged by 8.12 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on October 8, 2020 that U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, chief executive officer, and Don Merril, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investor Resources” section of the Company’s website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13711449. The replay will be available through Nov. 28, 2020.

A sum of 1108556 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 939.38K shares. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.94 and dropped to a low of $2.74 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

The one-year SLCA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.8. The average equity rating for SLCA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLCA shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLCA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

SLCA Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, SLCA shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.97. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.32.

Return on Total Capital for SLCA is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.09. Additionally, SLCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] managed to generate an average of -$151,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SLCA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLCA.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $167 million, or 79.30% of SLCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLCA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,328,014, which is approximately -0.306% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,774,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.71 million in SLCA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $14.7 million in SLCA stock with ownership of nearly -24.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA] by around 6,754,768 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 13,434,978 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 36,917,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,107,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLCA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,651,811 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,154 shares during the same period.