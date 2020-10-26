Market Analysts see Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] gaining to $74. Time to buy?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KOD] price surged by 13.94 percent to reach at $11.82. The company report on October 5, 2020 that Kodiak Sciences Treats First Patients in Three Phase 3 Studies of KSI-301 – Two Studies in Diabetic Macular Edema and One Study in Macular Edema Due to Retinal Vein Occlusion.

– Concurrent development program compares Kodiak’s long-acting anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate KSI-301 to standard of care in all major retinal disease indications: wet AMD, DME, and RVO.

– Kodiak also announces completion of U.S. patient enrollment in DAZZLE, its ongoing Phase 2b/3 study of KSI-301 in wet AMD.

A sum of 1153760 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 269.18K shares. Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $96.8294 and dropped to a low of $85.05 until finishing in the latest session at $96.63.

The one-year KOD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.04. The average equity rating for KOD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOD shares is $82.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on KOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kodiak Sciences Inc. is set at 4.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.63.

KOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.33. With this latest performance, KOD shares gained by 83.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 380.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.08 for Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.14, while it was recorded at 83.15 for the last single week of trading, and 56.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kodiak Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for KOD is now -22.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, KOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] managed to generate an average of -$1,214,487 per employee.Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.30 and a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

KOD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. go to 12.40%.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. [KOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,690 million, or 87.60% of KOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,574,538, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,843,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.04 million in KOD stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $339.52 million in KOD stock with ownership of nearly -4.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kodiak Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KOD] by around 2,566,090 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,317,991 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 34,298,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,182,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,548 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 141,520 shares during the same period.