Market Analysts see ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] falling to $15. Time to buy?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.37%. The company report on October 15, 2020 that ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 6th.

After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, ANGI Homeservices and IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions regarding their respective third quarter results.

The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcBfyWA. .

Over the last 12 months, ANGI stock rose by 60.72%. The one-year ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.71. The average equity rating for ANGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.41 billion, with 495.77 million shares outstanding and 73.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, ANGI stock reached a trading volume of 2394577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ANGI stock. On June 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ANGI shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ANGI Stock Performance Analysis:

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 11.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ANGI Homeservices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.30. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of $6,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ANGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 6,925,083, which is approximately -36.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,583,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.02 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.17 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -10.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 33,841,703 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 24,539,837 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 41,753,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,135,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,402,018 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,908 shares during the same period.