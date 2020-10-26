For Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: CDR] traded at a high on 10/23/20, posting a 7.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.02. The company report on October 17, 2020 that Cedar Realty Trust Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s Common Stock, payable on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2020.

The Company announced that the Board has approved payment of a cash dividend of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7 ¼% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable on November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1282946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stands at 7.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for CDR stock reached $84.90 million, with 86.51 million shares outstanding and 77.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 987.18K shares, CDR reached a trading volume of 1282946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDR shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $6.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.75 to $6.25, while FBR & Co. kept a Outperform rating on CDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02.

How has CDR stock performed recently?

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, CDR shares gained by 42.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.06 for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8569, while it was recorded at 0.9442 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2902 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.43. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.36.

Return on Total Capital for CDR is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.20. Additionally, CDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR] managed to generate an average of $7,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR]

There are presently around $58 million, or 63.90% of CDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,072,418, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 4.69% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,798,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 million in CDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.84 million in CDR stock with ownership of nearly -38.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:CDR] by around 2,245,314 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 19,445,142 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 35,153,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,844,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,555,640 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,127,339 shares during the same period.