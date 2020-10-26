Flowserve Corporation [FLS] Revenue clocked in at $3.88 billion, down -36.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] price surged by 3.93 percent to reach at $1.2. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Flowserve Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced that it plans to release its results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, November 5.

The following morning, on Friday, November 6, the company will hold its conference call with the financial community at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Scott Rowe, president and chief executive officer, and other members of management will present.

A sum of 1744750 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 930.09K shares. Flowserve Corporation shares reached a high of $31.92 and dropped to a low of $30.63 until finishing in the latest session at $31.75.

The one-year FLS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.25. The average equity rating for FLS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $29.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FLS stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLS shares from 49 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.01. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 17.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.89, while it was recorded at 29.88 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flowserve Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.41. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $14,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

FLS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 2.45%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,919 million, or 97.30% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 19,892,355, which is approximately -4.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,506,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.6 million in FLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $458.13 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly -0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 10,590,938 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 12,790,036 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 100,040,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,421,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,031,395 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,971,570 shares during the same period.